Gallery: President receives friend of the press award 2019

Representatives of the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises presented President Kersti Kaljulaid with her award of Friend of the Press 2019, a trophy shaped like a megaphone, ERR reports.

The president was nominated by the association's editors-in-chief on December 10 at its annual meeting, where the president's vigorous advocacy of free speech and defense of press freedoms was noted.

The president was presented with her award in a ceremony at Kadriorg Palace (see gallery).

President Kaljulaid also appeared on a Latvian radio show charity drive, called Dod Pieci!, while in Riga on Thursday, together with her Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts, Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits.

President Kersti Kaljulaid together with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (left) and Lativan President Egils Levits (right). Source: Dod Pieci!

Hosted in a studio in Dome Square (Doma Laukums) in Riga's old town, the charity's goal for this year was the support and care of the terminally ill in Latvia.

The three presidents, who had already met at a heads of state meeting earlier in the day, where Estonia handed over the chair of the Baltic Council of Minister to Latvia, were asked to pick a song most close to their hearts and that of their respective countries', according to a Dod Pieci! press release.

The show clip (in Latvian and English) is here.

