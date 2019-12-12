President appoints five new judges

On Wednesday, President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed five new first-tier judges to serve in Harju and Pärnu county courts.

Judge Rajar Miller will start working in Pärnu County Court in February, while Katrin Mikenberg, Mairi Heinsalu, Marina Ninaste and Grete Vahtra will start working as judges in Harju County Court in January.

Kaljulaid wished the new judges success and said in the public interest of the case it is usually reasonable to clarify the circumstances as far as possible.

"The public today does not accept that those who know do not explain," said President Kaljulaid. "Nowadays, this vacuum is filled with noise instead of information."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!