Minister to propose incapacity pension for judges at state budget talks

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) told ERR that he will propose the restoration of incapacity for work pension for judges at this year's state budget strategy deliberations, while it requires broader political support.

"I have discussed the need for incapacity pension with judges and am prepared to request corresponding resources during state budget strategy talks. However, considering the strenuous fiscal situation, the subject matter would require broader political consensus," Aeg said.

Chairman of the Estonian Association of Judges Indrek Parrest turned to Aeg this week with a proposal of restoring the incapacity for work pension of judges abolished in 2013. The association finds that the possibility of incapacity pension would create necessary security for judges or jurists considering the profession.

"Secondly, it would allow judges who can no longer work to retire or work part-time," Parrest said.

The judges' association estimates that there would not be too many judges who would qualify for the pension due to reduced or no ability to work.

"That is why the desired amendment would only have a modest effect on the state budget compared to the potential benefit to the court system."

Parrest also pointed out that the association brought the request to the attention of former justice minister Urmas Reinsalu on March 13, 2019. The ministry told ERR that the minister did not reply to the judges' letter at the time, while a spokesperson for the ministry contacted the association verbally.

Amendments that entered into force on July 1, 2013 abolished all special pensions in Estonia, including judges' incapacity for work pension.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!