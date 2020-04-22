ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia falls three places in Press Freedom Index ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Word Press Freedom Index Rankings 2020.
Word Press Freedom Index Rankings 2020. Source: RSF
News

Estonia fell three places in the World Press Freedom Index 2020 rankings to 14th place. Russian propaganda and political pressure are two of the main issues the country faces.

The annual index, which is compiled by non-profit Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said last year Estonian news media "faced challenges, prompting journalists to question just how fragile their freedom truly is".

The report said: "Members of the far-right populist party EKRE, a part of the ruling coalition, have been verbally attacking journalists with such intensity that the president decided to intervene.

"In addition to facing pressure from politicians, press freedom was restricted from within one of the most important newsrooms.

"In 2019, reports began emerging that the owner of Estonia's oldest newspaper, Postimees, had been interfering in the work of journalists and using the newspaper to promote his conservative worldview and advertise his other businesses. In response to these revelations, almost all journalists of the investigative and opinion desks resigned.

"As Estonia is a small country with high media ownership concentration, the case led to a country-wide discussion on freedom of the press.

"Another factor defining the discussion on press freedom in Estonia is Russian propaganda. At the end of 2019, Estonia forced the pro-Kremlin Sputnik news outlet to close its office in Tallinn. Authorities justified the move with the fact that a director-general of the Sputnik Estonia's umbrella company is subject to EU sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Subsequently, the Russian government launched a global campaign against Estonia claiming that Estonia oppresses Russian media."

Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands were the top five highest ranked countries.

Above and below Estonia is Ireland in 13th place and Iceland in 15th position.

The worst ranked countries were China at 177, Eritrea at 178, Turkmenistan on 179 and North Korea in last place at 180.

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019's rankings and 12th in 2018.

RSF "extremely concerned" for future of independent journalism

In January 2020, RSF published a statement saying the organization was "extremely concerned" for the future of independent journalism in Estonia.

The Paris-based international nonprofit non-governmental organization voiced the concerns after an exodus of nearly all investigative reporters and editorial writers from leading daily Postimees in a matter of weeks.

"The crisis at Postimees seems to be the culmination of a series of disagreements between its journalists and management that began in 2015, when Margus Linnamäe became the sole owner, a wealthy businessman who made his fortune in pharmaceutical retail," RSF wrote, noting that the daily, founded in 1857, had been Estonia's most respected newspaper until now.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

press freedom index
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:27

Health Board: Seven new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 44

11:19

Coronavirus hasn't decreased interest in Estonia among foreign students

10:48

Bonfires to be lit across Estonia to mark St. George's Night

10:28

Neugrund offshore windfarm standoff turns ten years old

09:57

Traffic accidents have decreased by a quarter during emergency situation

09:37

Open air sports facilities will hopefully be opened at beginning of May

09:17

Estonian airline Nordica requests €20 million in state aid

08:44

Estonian PPE equipment arrives in Spain

08:26

Minister: Coronavirus restrictions to be lifted in stages through summer

08:04

Estonia falls three places in Press Freedom Index

07:48

Party ratings: Reform sees revival in support

07:26

Estonia has one of the highest COVID-19 testing rates in OECD

21.04

TLG Hotell has laid off largest number of workers in emergency situation

21.04

Tartu's electric bike scheme relaunches next week

21.04

80,000 donated surgical masks from Taiwan arrive in Estonia

21.04

Schools books showing Crimea as part of Russia will be recalled

21.04

Photos: Kalaranna basin pumped dry for development work

21.04

Karu: While we might exit the emergency situation, the crisis will linger

21.04

Tallinn Song Festival Grounds discuss contactless events for 1,000 people

21.04

Keit Pentus-Rosimannus: Five thoughts about the crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: