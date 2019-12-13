Kaljulaid discusses UN Security Council at Warsaw Leaders' Forum

President Kersti Kaljulaid participated in the Leaders' Forum in Warsaw on Thursday during an official visit to Poland where she also met with President Andrej Duda.

The two heads of state participated forum and discussed Polish and Estonian goals in the UN Security Council.

Duda gave Kaljulaid a symbolic baton of membership in the group of the Eastern European on the UN Security Council. Poland was elected member of the UN Security Council in 2018 and 2019, while Estonia will commence its two-year membership on January 1 2020.

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Polish President Andrzej Duda. Source: Office of the President

Kaljuaid also discussed the bilateral relations between Estonia and Poland, cooperation in international organisations, issues of regional security and the European Union's Eastern Partnership policy.

In the afternoon she also spoke at the Polish Institute of International Affairs about the Three Seas Initiative and preparations for the summit in Tallinn in June 2020.

The Three Seas Initiative unites 12 EU member-states situated between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas, with the European Union, Germany and the United States of America participating as partners. The initiative aims to promote dialogue and economic cooperation for development of the region's infrastructure in the spheres of energy production, transportation and digital services.

