Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

Finland's new prime minister made her first official visit to Estonia on Friday where she visited an exhibition met Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), and will later meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Sanna Marin met with Ratas at Stenbock House at Toompea.

Later this afternoon Marin and Ratas will speak at a joint press conference. After, she will meet with the president at Kadriorg.

She also viewed "Creating the Self: Emancipating Woman in Estonian and Finnish Art" at Tallinn's Kumu Art Gallery in Kadriorg.

This is Marin's first official visit to Estonia and the second official visit she has made as prime minister after being sworn into office in December. Her first visit was to Sweden earlier this week.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Kumu art gallery. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

It is traditional that the first two international visits a Finnish prime minister makes are to Estonia and Sweden.

Marin, 34, is a member of the Social Democratic Party and is one of the youngest prime ministers in Europe.

Last month, President Kersti Kaljulaid apologized to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for comments made by the Estonian Minister of the Interior, Mart Helme, calling Marin a salesgirl and questioning how her coalition could run the country.

Helme (EKRE) said the Finnish government are "reds" that are trying to destroy the country. He also criticized Marin questioning how someone who had once worked as a salesgirl could become prime minister.

"I would still recall [Soviet leader] Vladimir Ulyanov-Lenin's saying that every cook could become a minister, or something to that effect," he said. "Now we can see that a salesgirl has become prime minister and some other street activist and uneducated person has also become a member of the government."

The comments gained international attention.

