ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finnish prime minister meets Kaljulaid ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR News
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin met with President Kersti Kaljulaid on Friday during her first official visit to the country and discussed security, the European Union budget, and climate change.

 

After the meeting, Kaljuliad wrote on Facebook: "We talked about security, the energy market and alternative energy sources, the next budget period of the European Union and, of course, the fight against climate change. Prime Minister Marin also spoke about her government's plans for the future and commended Estonia for coming to the table of the UN Security Council."

Earlier in the afternoon Marin and Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas spoke at a joint press conference reaffirming the two countries' strong relations.

The meeting between the two prime ministers focused on bilateral relations, transport and energy connections between the two countries, the security situation in the Middle East, and issues related to the future of the European Union.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Marin also viewed "Creating the Self: Emancipating Woman in Estonian and Finnish Art" at Tallinn's Kumu Art Gallery in Kadriorg.

Marin, 34, is a member of the Social Democratic Party and is one of the youngest prime ministers in Europe. It is traditional that the first two international visits a Finnish prime minister makes are to Estonia and Sweden.

Last month, President Kersti Kaljulaid apologized to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö for comments made by the Estonian Minister of the Interior, Mart Helme, calling Marin a salesgirl and questioning how her coalition could run the country.

Helme (EKRE) said the Finnish government are "reds" that are trying to destroy the country. He also criticized Marin questioning how someone who had once worked as a salesgirl could become prime minister.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visited Kadriorg on January 10. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"I would still recall [Soviet leader] Vladimir Ulyanov-Lenin's saying that every cook could become a minister, or something to that effect," he said. "Now we can see that a salesgirl has become prime minister and some other street activist and uneducated person has also become a member of the government."

The comments gained international attention.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

sanna marinkersti kaljluaid
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10.01

Financial authority finds shortcomings in sector's management hiring

10.01

SEB: Public second pillar pension fund awareness still weak

10.01

Finnish prime minister meets Kaljulaid

10.01

Reinsalu: EU accession talks should begin in spring

10.01

Expert: Reports on strong performance of pension funds in 2019 misleading

10.01

Ratas: Estonia and Finland have a timeless friendship

10.01

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

10.01

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

10.01

Environment minister favors referendum on nuclear power plant question

10.01

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

10.01

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

10.01

Aviation expert: Missile strike most likely cause of Tehran plane crash

10.01

Heads of TÜK clinics express no confidence in CEO

10.01

Legal assessment: Linnamäe hydroelectric power station should continue work

10.01

Court: Bill to allow charging tenants for renovation to render rent unclear

10.01

Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

10.01

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019

10.01

Kaljurand: Global politics ruled by club law

10.01

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor

10.01

Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: