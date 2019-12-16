ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonia-Finland Riigikogu group unequivocally condemns Helme statements ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform).
MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonia-Finland parliamentary group in the Riigikogu released a statement on Monday condemning recent critical statements made by Minister of the Interior and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme and emphasizing that Estonians and Finns are kindred nations who share the same values, concerns and joys.

"Our friendship is strong as a rock, our security indivisible, and our economic relations are close," the statement read according to a press release.

"Both Estonia and Finland are countries where an individual's life is not determined by their origin, gender or the first job of their career," the group highlighted, adding that this is something that the people on both sides of the Gulf of Finland could be proud of.

"We are unequivocal in our condemnation of the statements made by Mart Helme, which jeopardize our friendship and allied relations, and we are committed to making every effort to ensure the continuation of excellent relations," the statement stressed. "On behalf of the Riigikogu parliamentary group, we welcome the inauguration of Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the whole Finnish government, and wish them success and strength to do their work."

MP Taavi Rõivas (Reform), chairman of the Estonia-Finland parliamentary group, forwarded the statement to the Finland-Estonia friendship group of the Eduskunta.

The Estonia-Finland parliamentary group of the Riigikogu has 28 members, including chairman Taavi Rõivas (Reform), deputy chairman Sven Sester (Isamaa), Annely Akkermann (Reform), Yoko Alender (Reform), Dmitri Dmitrijev (Centre), Jüri Jaanson (Reform), Johannes Kert (Reform), Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Helmen Kütt (SDE), Ants Laaneots (Reform), Kalle Laanet (Reform), Jürgen Ligi (Reform), Andres Metsoja (Isamaa), Kristen Michal (Reform), Madis Milling (Reform), Anneli Ott (Centre), Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Heljo Pikhof (SDE), Anti Poolamets (EKRE), Heidy Purga (Reform), Andres Sutt (Reform), Aivar Sõerd (Reform), Raivo Tamm (Isamaa), Tarmo Tamm (Centre), Urve Tiidus (Reform) and Kristina Šmigun-Vähi (Reform).

EKRE MPs Kunnas and Poolamets were among those not to sign the statement.

Helme made critical statements regarding the newly sworn-in prime minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and Finnish government in an interview on the radio station TRE on Sunday.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

riigikogufinlandmart helmeestonia-finland parliamentary group
