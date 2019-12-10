Kersti Kaljulaid named 2019 Friend of the Press for defending free speech

The Estonian Association of Media Enterprises selected President Kersti Kaljulaid as the winner of the annual Friend of the Press title on Tuesday, but no Enemy of the Press title was issued this year.

The union said the president has vigorously spoken out in defense of free speech and defended the freedom of the press.

The press friend was selected by the editors-in-chief of the Estonian Association of Media Enterprises from a list of candidates submitted by their editorial offices.

Founded in 1994, the purpose of choosing a press friend is to bring the public's attention to how public figures interact with the press and, through it, with the public, in a more entertaining way.

Friends of the Press: 1994 Mart Laar, 1995 Siim Kallas, 1996 Tunne Kelam, 1997 Paul Varul, 1998 Lennart Meri, 1999 Jüri Mõis, 2000 Ivar Tallo, 2001 Ingrid Rüütel, 2002 Allar Jõks, 2003 Mati Alaver, 2004 Marko Pomerants, 2005 Tõnis Lepp , 2006 Aadu Luukas (posthumous), 2007 Juhan Kivirähk, 2008 Ivari Padar, 2009 Andres Arrak, 2010 Allar Jõks, 2011 Helve Särgava, 2012 Heili Sepp, 2013 Kristi Liiva, 2014 Andrus Ossip, 2015 Elmar Vaher, 2016 Karmen Turk, 2017 Tarmo Soomere, 2018 State Audit Office.

Enemies of the Press: 1994 Lennart Meri, 1995 Edgar Savisaar, 1996 Tiit Made, 1997 Robert Lepikson, 1998 Olari Taal, 1999 Lennart Meri, 2000 Toivo Jürgenson, 2001 Mart Laar, 2002 Heiki Kranich, 2003 Peeter Tali, 2004 Rein Lang, 2005 Andres Lipstok, 2006 Enn Pant, 2007 Andrus Ansip, 2008 Urmas Kukk, 2009 Rein Lang, 2010 Toomas Hendrik Ilves, 2011 Eesti Suusaliit, 2012 Kristen Michal, 2013 Rein Lang, 2014 Neinar Seli, 2015 Rein Kilk, 2016 Toomas Hendrik Ilves, 2017 Mihhail Korb, 2018 Aivar Rehe.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!