news

New armored vehicle training field opened in Tapa ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Armored vehicle training field at Tapa.
Armored vehicle training field at Tapa. Source: mil.ee
News

A new training field for armored vehicles was opened in Tapa where operators of military heavy machinery can practice driving in difficult conditions without tearing up soil under forests or on fields.

The concrete roads and constructed obstacles, many taken from first-hand experience, allow for military vehicles squads to practice driving in difficult conditions without tearing up the soil under a forest or on a field, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

The inspiration for the training field was influenced by a similar one in the Netherlands where the CV90 vehicles - operated by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) - originate from. The Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon) added to the development, designing a so-called "shaker".

Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Col. Vahur Karus explained: "It is this ribbed concrete construction which cleans the vehicle's undercarriage and tracks of soil and mush."

Armored vehicle training field at Tapa. Source: mil.ee

The tracks of the training field are primarily for armored vehicle units, but must also be able to carry the weight of 62-ton British tank Challenger, operated by the NATO Battlegroup in Estonia.

Therefore, the construction had to take into consider the road's hardness, thickness and the overall structure of the road construction.

Sven Pärtens, head of TREV-2, said: "Everything here is larger in dimension than normal. Regularly, constructors will provide a two to five-year guarantee, but we predicted we are constructing this field for a longer period. It will definitely not deconstruct in the coming years."

The development of the training field totalled €1.9 million, a supplemental area to the nearby Tapa campus.

Armored vehicle training field at Tapa. Source: mil.ee

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

New armored vehicle training field opened in Tapa

11:50

Government drafting travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland

11:25

RB Rail AS management board appointed for three year term

11:00

Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours

10:55

Government to discuss €30 million Nordica support package

10:49

Ratings: EKRE increases support, Isamaa falls below electoral threshold Updated

10:23

Armenian national team disobeyed UEFA isolation regulations in Estonia

09:57

PPA waiting for digital compliance form solution at Tallinn Airport

09:36

Estonia settles with draw against Armenia after solid showing

09:10

Estonia ranks second in global Internet freedom index

08:32

State to assess travel exemption for Canary Islands

14.10

Tallinn to implement participatory budget in 2021

14.10

Madise: School that asked children to distance learn acted unlawfully

14.10

Ratas: No link between loan to Porto Franco, Teder's donation to Center

14.10

Kristina Kallas: We are ready to be part of the government

14.10

Health Board encouraging people to stay in Estonia during school holidays

14.10

Estonia ran €105 million current account surplus in August

14.10

Urmas Viilma: An honest answer just a question away

14.10

Council of Churches to request more money from new state budget

14.10

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We do not support human rights violators

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: