Poll: Estonians' support for Biden as next US president over double Trump's ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Source: AFP
Estonian citizens who would prefer to see Joe Biden elected U.S. President far outstrip those who would rather see Donald Trump return for a second term, according to a poll commissioned by ERR.

The poll, conducted by Norstat, saw 48.3 percent of respondents pick former Vice President Joe Biden, while 19.3 percent chose Donald Trump as favored candidate. The remaining 32.4 percent were undecided.

The survey, which ran between October 27 and November 2, polled over 1,000 Estonian citizens.

Poll breakdown

Gender

Women respondents tended to favor Joe Biden more than men, with 50 percent of women respondents picking the Democratic candidate and former Senator from Delaware, compared with 47 percent of men.

Conversely, 24 percent of men taking part in the poll picked the incumbent, Trump, compared with 16 percent of women.

Ethnicity

Joe Biden's support among native Estonian-speaking respondents stood at 54 percent, compared with 18 percent for Donald Trump.

However, among Russian-speaking respondents, the Republican candidate was the more popular at 26 percent, compared with 22 percent for Biden.

However, 51 percent of those who answered "don't know" were Russian-speaking respondents.

Biden's support among "other nationalities" resident in Estonia and taking part in the poll also put Biden far ahead – 43 percent, versus 22 percent for Trump.

Age group

Biden supporters were stronger among the youngest and oldest age-groups, with 56 percent of those aged 18-24 choosing Biden, compared with 16 percent who favored Trump.

Results were similar in the 50-64 age group, 45 of whom preferred Joe Biden, and 22 percent of whom picked trump.

While the difference was closer in other age groups, Biden was the more popular in every single bracket.

Region

Biden was particularly well-supported in the north and west of the country, ranging between 51 and 55 percent in Harju, Lääne-Viru, Lääne, Pärnu, Hiiu and Saare counties.

In Ida-Viru County, Trump was the more popular, picking up 36 percent support compared with 28 percent for Biden.

In central and South Estonia the proportions were approximately the same as in the overall survey results, i.e. around 50 percent for Biden and around 20 percent for the sitting president.

Education level, work status, income

Biden picked up higher rates of support than in the overall results among those with higher education, and Trump did better than the general result among those with basic and high-school education.

Biden was similarly ahead of the curve among students, specialists, management and businesspeople, while Trump did better than overall with general workers and pensioners.

Finally, Biden saw enhanced support among those with middle and higher-level incomes, while Trump performed better among lower earners, the poll found.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

