University of Tartu hosts US elections seminar online

An online seminar hosted by the University of Tartu will analyse the results of the United States presidential election Wednesday evening.

The event is in English and is open to all, and can be also viewed online via Zoom.

"The 2020 U.S. presidential election has been turbulent. The country is more polarized than ever before, and the stakes are high," the university said via a press release.

Taking part in the seminar, which will look at the U.S.' global role, is Senior Research Fellow in Technology Research Mihkel Solvak, Research Fellow at the Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies Liisa Talving, Teacher of Public Administration Hector Pagan and 3rd-year student of Government and Politics Laura Vilbiks.

The event will be moderated by Louis John Wierenga, Junior Research Fellow in Comparative Politics at the University of Tartu.

Pagan and Wierenga are both U.S. citizens and so will be able to bring clarity and detail to the election and the U.S. system, the university says.

The seminar starts at 6 p.m. Estonian time on Wednesday, November 4, and runs until 8 p.m.

The event itself takes place in room 1037 at the university's recently-opened Delta Center on Narva mnt 18, and can be viewed remotely on Zoom.

Viewers will need to sign up to the event via an online form in Estonian and English here.

At press time the outcome of Tuesday's election hangs in the balance, with Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden having picked up 224 in the electoral college and just over 50 percent of the popular vote, to incumbent Republican candidate Donald Trump's 213 and 48.4 percent, with nine states left to declare.

According to some reports the final outcome may take days to resolve.

