ERR in Washington: Protests ongoing, largely peaceable


ERR's Washington correspondent Maria-Ann Rohemäe in the U.S. capital Tuesday night (early morning Estonian time). Source: ERR
Demonstrations in the United States capital have been taking place ahead of a final result from Tuesday's presidential election, ERR's Washington correspondent Maria-Ann Rohemäe reports, adding they fall on both sides of the political divide and have been largely peaceable.

Rohemäe told ETV morning show "Terevisioon" that while the demonstrations have largely been calm and have involved marching with placards, a small minority had been causing agitation, but the police and authorities got on top of this early on.

"Those agitators who tried to cause a some pockets of trouble early on on [Tuesday] evening were arrested quite quickly. Now the police seem to have been quite zealous in their actions, since violence has been predicted," she said.

Rohemäe noted that protests were no surprise given summer 2020 had been a season for demonstrations

"There are a lot of people, especially involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, who still seem to make up the majority of the marchers here and who want President Donald Trump to concede, to show his willingness to do so. This is no surprise, since the same had been happening in the summer," she went on.

Protesters both supporting and opposing the incumbent president had been expected in Washington, with the former congregating primarily in front of one of the president's branded hotels in the capital, and the latter on Black Lives Matter Plaza, a two-block section of 16th Street NW  in downtown Washington.

The "Terevisioon" segment (in Estonian) can be viewed here.

At the time of writing, the result of the U.S. presidential election was on a knife-edge, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden on 223 electoral college votes and with 49.82 percent of the popular vote, against Republican incumbent Donald Trump's 212 electoral college votes and 48.58 percent popular vote, sources report.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

