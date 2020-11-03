Poll: EKRE only party whose voters pick Trump over Biden at US election

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) voters prefer Donald Trump returning as president after Tuesday's United States presidential elections, though only by a little over half of those polled in a recent survey commissioned by ERR.

As reported on ERR News, the poll, conducted by Norstat, saw Biden supporters outnumber Trump's by over two to one, with 48.3 percent choosing the Democratic candidate, and 19.3 percent putting their support behind the incumbent president.

When broken down by Estonian party support, only EKRE had more respondents picking Trump over Biden, though the gap between the two candidates was quite small among Center Party voters.

Fifty-two percent of EKRE voters said they wanted to see Donald Trump returned for a second term, but 18 percent of the coalition party's voters said they would prefer Biden, with 30 percent undecided.

Among Center Party voters, the largest party in the coalition, 34 percent said they wanted a Biden victory at Tuesday's election, but those who preferred Trump were not far behind at 28 percent, with 38 percent not picking either.

Center has traditionally been strong in majority Russian-speaking areas in Ida-Viru County and in parts of Tallinn; the sitting president performed better than Biden among that demographic, according to the poll.

Biden did particularly well among respondents who voted Isamaa, the third coalition party and seen as national conservative, with 70 percent picking the former Delaware senator compared with just 10 percent for Trump.

Among voters of the two opposition parties, Reform and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), Biden also outperformed Trump – 90 percent of respondents who vote Reform said they wanted a change of president compared with 6 percent who were happy to maintain the status quo, while for SDE supporters the respective figures were 61 percent and 9 percent, with 30 percent undecided.

Voters of the non-parliamentary Estonia 200 party saw a similar divide, with 62 percent picking Biden and 13 percent going for Trump.

Respondents who vote for the Estonian Greens, also not represented at the Riigikogu, also supported Biden, at 76 percent, far more than Trump, at 14 percent (20 percent undecided).

Norstat conducted its poll on behalf of ERR between October 27 and November 2, and says it surveyed over 1,000 Estonian citizens, 850 over the phone and 150 online.

The full breakdown of the survey is here.

