Joe Biden pledges support for Baltic States in presidential campaign paper

United States Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged to be supportive of all three Baltic States if he gets elected in November.

Biden's stance on the region appeared in his vision, as published by his campaign team, which notes that as early as Barack Obama's two term presidency, Biden, who served as Obama's Vice-President, had already proclaimed his support of security for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The team notes that Biden plans to send a strong message to Russia, that NATO is not an organization which can be bullied easily.

The campaign team also presented the stance in direct contrast to Republican opponent and current incumbent, Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden's long-term support for the Baltic States and his trust in U.S. commitment to its NATO allies is contrary to that of Donald Trump, who has started to question the value of NATO alliances," the document reads, noting an earlier incident where Trump reportedly appeared to confuse the Baltic States with the Balkans.

Biden promises to continue with the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI), which pays for the deployment of the U.S. and NATO troops to the Baltic States. "[Biden] won't use the fund as Donald Trump did, to build a wall on Mexico's border, transferring $770 million."

Biden also opposes Nord Stream 2 (a system of offshore natural gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany), the vision says.

In Biden's opinion, Nord Stream 2 increases Europe's dependency on Russian gas and makes the continent vulnerable.

