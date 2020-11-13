Sikkut: I hope marriage plebiscite stays in background

news

Member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Riina Sikkut said that even though the social democrats are planning to hinder the bill related to the marriage referendum, she hopes that the subject will remain in the background.

"How the proceeding is done in the Riigikogu [is something] we can discuss in the coming months. But I still hope that it's something which will stay in the background. So we could deal with important issues regarding the economy and people," Sikkut said, speaking on ETV's current affairs show "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday evening.

Sikkut said if the result of the vote is "yes" then it means a message to the government that the Constitution should be changed. If the answer is "no" then no change has to take place. "It seems like an uneven trade. Both answers should be followed by some kind of action," she said.

Sikkut said that Minister of Finance Martin Helme's (EKRE) words on Wednesday, that in Estonia there are good and evil forces opposing each other, came as a surprise to her.

"We should look for common ground. Living in Estonia, there are so many aspects that link us," Sikkut said.

"I am hoping that regardless of references to the battle between good and evil, we will not reach a mentality that politics is only fighting with your enemies," Sikkut said.

Speaking about the use of no confidence votes in the Riigikogu, Sikkut said the motion against Martin Helme did not contain her signature, but she still voted in favor of the no confidence vote. It is also understandable to her why there have been so many no confidence votes recently.

"Considering how much the government's rhetoric has changed. How many steps are being taken that are beyond the limits of public tolerance, then the fact that the no confidence vote is used more often than before is, in my opinion, completely normal," Sikkut said.

On Thursday, November 12, it was reported that the question of the vote will likely be: "Should marriage in Estonia remain as a union between one man and one woman?"

Editor: Roberta Vaino

