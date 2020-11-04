news

Urmas Paet: Downward spiral

MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE)
MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE)
The only way to limit damage to what has already been done would be to cancel the hatred-inciting referendum plan, MEP Urmas Paet writes.

The principal damage to be done by this so-called marriage referendum that works to tear apart Estonian society is that the mere fact it will take place along with the base rhetoric that accompanies it will directly place a part of society in a situation where they feel unwanted. And an even bigger part of society in a situation where they feel embarrassed and ashamed for what is happening in Estonia in the 21st century.

In any case, this idiocy will notably boost stress levels in society. Not to mention that actual problems and challenges society faces are overshadowed.

Therefore, the only way to limit damage to what has already been done would be to cancel the hatred-inciting referendum plan. Right now.

Otherwise, we will spend the coming months listening to and reading base treatments of how and why a part of Estonians are not complete. And that would poison and harm society for a long time.

Things have already taken a turn for the absurd. For example, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said via the ERR news portal that he wants to create "a supraparty yes-campaign advisory chamber made up of politicians of parties that support the yes-campaign." A powerful statement indeed.

How about the foreign minister of Estonia that is part of the UN Security Council proposing measures for supporting civil society in Belarus, ending the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, strengthening the EU's China policy or European Union security?

Of course not. Because the most important thing today is the referendum campaign that debases a lot of people in Estonia. Sad and dangerous. Full speed ahead on the downward spiral.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

