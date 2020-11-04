Ratas proposes marriage referendum question

Chairman of the Center Party, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas proposed a possible question for the upcoming marriage referendum on the "Stuudios on peaminister" talk show.

Ratas said that the phrasing of the question should be specific. He proposed the following question. "Should marriage remain a union between a man and a woman in Estonia?"

The PM explained that if most people answer "no" to the question, the Riigikogu can but will not be obligated to amend the Family Act.

"But if the majority says "yes," that will be legally binding and the Riigikogu will no longer be able to change the definition of marriage in the law. Unless there is a new referendum and a new answer from the people," Ratas explained.

Commenting on [opposition leader] Kaja Kallas' position that the referendum needs to be turned into a vote of confidence in the coalition, Ratas said that the Reform Party is looking to make this matter political because it is unable to voice a common position because of differences in the party. "In truth, the Reform Party lacks a common position and they are looking to divert attention with this proposal."

What is the position of the Center Party and the PM himself?

Ratas: "The Center Party is a broad-based party of the people that has always had plurality of opinion. Most of our members support marriage as between a man and a woman, while we also have members who support expanding the right to marry. Personally, I support the traditional family model. I have four children and I have been ecclesiastically married for 15 years and that is the model I support."

