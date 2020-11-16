news

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

Mart Helme (EKRE).
Mart Helme (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Recently resigned interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) will continue working in the Riigikogu and will join the foreign affairs committee.

The former interior minister and head of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) will become a member of the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee with current committee member Anti Poolamets transferring to the constitutional committee.

The change in committee members will not happen prior to Alar Laneman being confirmed as EKRE's candidate for the vacant position of Minister of the Interior, however.

Helme announced his resignation as Minister of the Interior last Monday after he made comments questioning the validity of the U.S. elections and president-elect Joe Biden.

Helme said on TRE Raadio on November 7 that Joe Biden was elected president by the deep state: "The logic based on which the deep state operates is to smuggle in dirtbags, corrupt dirtbags that can be blackmailed. Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are corrupt characters," the interior minister said.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

