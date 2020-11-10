news

Analyst: No evidence that Helme US elections fraud claims true

Andreas Kaju.
Andreas Kaju. Source: ERR
Political expert Andreas Kaju says that there is no indubitable evidence of mass electoral fraud arising from last week's United States presidential election, as had been claimed by Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leaders Mart and Martin Helme.

Talking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Monday night, Kaju said that the 2020 elections had in any case been unusual, as the result of the coroanvirus pandemic which led to the heavy reliance on postal votes in many states, meaning some irregularities cannot be ruled out, but nothing amounting to significant fraud.

"No election fraud has been detected in any state so far," Kaju said, noting that this does not mean that none will be found at all in future.

"That doesn't mean it may not happen at all. I think if 160 million people vote, and these votes are counted during a pandemic, where more than 100 million votes are received by mail because people are physically could not, or did not venture, to go to the polls, then certainly irregular things will happen," he went on.

Kaju said that sitting president, Donald Trump, who had already tweeted that the elections were being stolen while the count was still ongoing, will continue to protest the results, partly because he is in debt as a result of the campaigning.

"Trump's campaign calls at public rallies are primarily related to putting pressure on local courts in those states where there is a possibility of needing judicial PR," he said – in other words in states where the vote count might go to the courts.

"Another goal is to raise money because Trump is in debt. Biden and the Democrats raised a lot more money. because Democrat donors were more enthusiastic this time," Kaju went on.

Mart Helme made claims on a regular Tre Raadio talk show Sunday that the elections in the U.S. had been conducted fraudulently - a claim agreed on by Martin, the current finance minister - and that the announced presidential winner, Joe Biden was a rogue, along with his son Hunter.

Andreas Kaju is a partner at Meta Advisory, a PR and consultancy firm specializing in pan-Baltic government relations and other political issues.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

