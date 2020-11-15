"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

During a time when society is groaning under the effects of the coronavirus crisis, the government's energy is spent on crises and the marriage issue, hosts of Vikerraadio talk show "Samost and Sildam" found.

Toomas Sildam said that while the government was busy solving coalition crises for weeks on end, life in the country stood still. This begs the conclusion that the government will spend the six months leading up to the marriage referendum doing little else. At the same time, Estonia is suffering from the coronavirus crisis, with companies going bankrupt and people losing their jobs.

Sildam said that the government seems to be inhabiting a different planet altogether.

The hosts said that the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) had been testing the waters for weeks to try and find the breaking point that would afford Mart Helme his martyr's exit as he was tired of serving as interior minister.

Anvar Samost described EKRE politics as American – it is artificial or fictional policy where everything can be turned on its head at a moment's notice.

"We should ask what matters more to a government politician. Is it a certain radio show where they can speak their mind or is it serving as a member of the government? And it seems to be the former," Samost said.

The host wondered that Helme's direct and repeated claims that Estonian parliamentary elections have also been falsified were not met with a much bigger scandal.

"He should have picked up his pen and written a report for the prosecution because this would be a severe violation," Samost said in terms of how the interior minister should have acted after making such allegations.

"Policymaking has become unrealistic, a synthetic parallel reality. That is the kind of policymaking we are seeing in Estonia," Samost said regarding EKRE's political practices.

