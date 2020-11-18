news

SDE asking people to contribute to failure of marriage referendum

News
SDE chairman Indrek Saar.
SDE chairman Indrek Saar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) is calling on people to table amendments to the draft resolution on the marriage definition referendum to contribute to its failure.

"As a parliamentary party, the Social Democratic Party will definitely use all means to stop the resolution for the referendum in the Riigikogu," SDE chairman Indrek Saar said in a press release. "We will be proposing so many amendments to the draft to make processing it take forever, which would force the draft to be shelved and the referendum cancelled."

The Social Democrats have also made a call on the party's Facebook page for people to express opposition to the referendum and to propose their own questions, which can later be formulated as proposals for amendments. "Anyone who wants to say 'no' to the referendum can support us with their ideas. We will gather together the questions of the Social Democrats and like-minded people and present them to the draft. And the proposals do not have to be deadly serious – the aim is to prevent a referendum on anger," Saar added.

According to Saar, the planned referendum is misguided and dangerous path for Estonia to take. "Fortunately, all surveys have shown that the Estonian people do not consider it right to hold a referendum on marriage. The referendum will bring new confrontations, fear and anxiety to society. During a time when the focus should be on people's health, keeping the economy going and helping the unemployed, the coalition's steam is spent on the definition of marriage and hatred of minorities," the SDE leader said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

