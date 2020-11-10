news

Martin Helme explains himself before Riigikogu on US statements ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

While the government crisis caused by the attacking comments on the U.S. president and the election made by leaders of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Mart and Martin Helme, may seem to have ended after the Minister of the Interior Mart Helme resigned, but Minister of Finance Martin Helme still wanted to justify his words before the Riigikogu Monday.

Mart Helme resigned to bring a shaken government back to a stronger surface after the Helmes said on their Sunday radio show that the next president of the U.S., Joe Biden, is a "corrupt guy" and the result of the election was a fraud.

The statements met a widespread backlash from President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), Minister of Defense Jüri Luik (Isamaa) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), and were followed by the older Helme's resignation.

On Monday, the opposition initiated a vote of no confidence in Martin Helme as well but this failed.

What Martin Helme said about Joe Biden on Monday

First: "We have said several times that Republicans actually warned people and were expecting that the elections would see widespread voter fraud. And what has been astonishing for me for a long time and still is, is how blatantly the left is lying and stealing. This is never-ending."

Second: "In my opinion, there is no question but that the elections have been falsified. I think that all normal people should stand against this vocally. There is no point in talking about some kind of democracy and rule of law when it's possible to defraud so blatantly and vulgarly. When it goes through and Trump is no longer in power, then the constitution is no longer valid in the U.S."

Third: "I wanted to add on the Bidens, that Biden's son, Hunter, is an active consumer of narcotics, and Ukrainian prostitutes. However, his main activity during the time his father was the vice-president, was to mediate transactions of millions of dollars between the Chinese, Ukrainians, Arabs, Russians and the Biden family. What will these kind of people do when they become president? What are we to think, how will this affect the position of the U.S. in the world?"

Fourth: "I also predict that America is facing a very, very [pauses] ... Trump will not give up voluntarily. I think as the days go by, the greater and clearer the evidence of this forgery will become. People are getting angrier and angrier about it."

--

No comments yet.
