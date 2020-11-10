news

Statement | Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the PM

Politicians who do not share the United States of America and Estonia's common understanding of democracy and care nothing for consistent efforts by the Estonian people to foster mutual relations cannot be a part of the government of the Republic of Estonia, former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and five former prime ministers write in a joint statement.

Statement

Confident and close allied relations with USA form the basis of Estonia's national security. Decisions by the U.S. administration, president and the vice president might decide our fate, our survival at critical junctions in history.

The Republic of Estonia – thousands of Estonian and American citizens, all our diplomats and governments have made efforts over decades to develop a special, personal and intimate relationship and to ensure Estonia's security.

We have contributed to NATO for this purpose. Dozens of our soldiers have bled fighting alongside allied troops.

Twelve Estonian Defense Forces members have given their lives.

Recent statements by two members of the government aim to render these sacrifices and efforts in vain.

Estonia cannot afford to have several foreign policies. Utterances by the interior and finance ministers cannot be separated from the government's position. Absurdities based on conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated allegations aimed against a democratically elected president of the United States of America could drive a wedge in relations that will take decades to mend.

Politicians who do not share the United States of America and Estonia's common understanding of democracy and care nothing for consistent efforts by the Estonian people to foster mutual relations cannot be a part of the government of the Republic of Estonia.

Responsibility for ensuring national security lies with the prime minister.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves
Andrus Ansip
Siim Kallas
Mart Laar
Taavi Rõivas
Andres Tarand

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

