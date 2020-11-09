Ratas: Mart Helme's resignation gives government chance to continue

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said the resignation of Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) gives the governing coalition the opportunity to continue and move forward.

Ratas said Helme's departure has significant political weight. "This gave the coalition a chance to continue today," Ratas said.

He admitted Helme's statement has caused damage to Estonia. "There can certainly be no such doubts on the line of Estonia's foreign policy, let alone strategic support for the United States," the prime minister said.

Ratas said that on Monday he asked EKRE chairman and Minister of Finance Martin Helme if the USA is a state governed by the rule of law and democracy, and Martin Helme acknowledged it and did not question it.

On Sunday, both Mart and Martin Helme made comments on their radio show speculating the U.S. elections were fraudulent. Mart Helme said Biden was elected president by the deep state. Their comments were later reported by international media outlets such as the Washington Post.

Mart Helme resigned on Monday morning and the Reform Party brought a vote of no confidence against Martin Helme, which he survived.

--

