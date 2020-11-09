Ratas delivers Mart Helme's resignation letter to president

news

On Monday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) received a letter of resignation from Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE) and delivered it to President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Ratas said he recognised Helme's decision to resign.

"The United States is our biggest ally and strategic partner and all members of the Estonian government must contribute to maintaining and strengthening the allied relations between Estonia and the US. In the current situation, the resignation of Mart Helme is the only possible option for the government to continue its work and pursuing its foreign policy goals," said Ratas.

On the proposal of the prime minister, President Kaljulaid will release Mart Helme from office and, following the announcement of a new candidate, appoint a new minister.

Kaljulaid wrote on Facebook that she had accepted Helme's resignation.

Editor: Helen Wright

