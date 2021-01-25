LSM: The Biden presidency and the Baltic states

What is expected from the next president of the United States of America Joe Biden in the U.S., the wider world and the Baltic states? Latvian state broadcaster LSM asked Michael C. Polt, a former US ambassador to Estonia and a board member of the Baltic-American Freedom Foundation (BAFF) about what will happen next.

In an interview with Latvian Radio's Artjoms Konohovs, Polt gives his best guess as to the future direction of American diplomacy.

Polt is an American diplomat who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Estonia from 2009 to 2012.

You can listen to the interview, carried out in English, here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!