Kaljulaid through to second round of OECD leadership election

Estonia's President Kersti Kaljulaid passed the first round of interviews as a candidate for the head of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). She is one of eight candidates running for the position of secretary-general.

"After the first round of consultations, the Czech and Polish candidate received the least support and withdrew their candidacies from further competition. So there are eight candidates left in the competition," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Angelika Lebedev told ERR on Tuesday.

The first round took place on January 7-8 and the second is due to be held on January 21-22. The last round is likely to take place in March. Current secretary-general Angel Gurri's third term in office will end in May 2021.

Kaljulaid's candidate pitch focused on digitalization, creating better tax systems and environmental sustainability.

Her competitors are Christopher Liddell, Adviser to the U.S. President Donald Trump, former Australian Minister of Finance Mathias Cormann, former European Commissioners Cecilia Malmström from Sweden, EU commissioner Anna Diamantopoulou from Greece, Denmark's Ulrik V. Knudsen who is currently Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD and William Morneau, Canadian Minister of Finance.

Good news: #Estonia´s candidate for Secretary-General of the #OECD, President @KerstiKaljulaid, proceeds to the next round. More about her vision and positions: https://t.co/MtBCGOWYcX https://t.co/xxi39kFkff — Estonia in the EU (@EEinEU) January 15, 2021

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organization with 37 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

You can watch Kaljulaid's pitch below.

