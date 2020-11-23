Kaljulaid's OECD secretary general hearing to take place on December 11

news

President Kersti Kaljulaid's interview for secretary general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will take place next month and the winner will be announced in March.

The hearing will take place on December 11, most likely online, a representative of the President Kersti Kaljulaid's office Sandra Kamilova told ERR.

Kamilova said the nomination of Estonia's candidate for secretary general of the OECD has not been accompanied by a traditional campaign but Kaljulaid's candidacy has been discussed in many meetings, especially with the representatives of countries which belong to the OECD. 

"Estonia's representation in high positions in international organizations is very important for Estonia in terms of foreign policy," Kamilova said. 

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Countries, diplomats and politicians are constantly discussing the distribution of various high positions with their colleagues. So there are no comparable activities here, such as in the campaign for candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council."

The president's Public Relations Adviser Taavi Linnamäe emphasized the work of Estonian diplomats in support of Kaljulaid's candidacy" "Now, for the first time, Estonia's own interest in seeking such a high position is in this "pack of cards". This work, possible support, agreements are primarily discussed by Estonian diplomats with their colleagues from other countries."

He said the costs so far have amounted to €20,000 and fit into the budget of the Office of the President. Publications have been made in different languages, there has been a live presentation and a video to introduce Kaljulaid's plans and views.

The OECD has set a goal to agree on a new secretary general by the beginning of March. "Whether that will happen, time will tell," the said.

Ten people have been nominated for the position alongside Kaljulaid.

The list is made up of former Trump adviser and now White House Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Liddell, former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann, former European Commissioners Cecilia Malmström and Anna Diamantopoulou, president of the Czech Republic's Chamber of Commerce Vladimir Dlouhy, Swiss former central bank chief Philipp Hildebrand, the OECD's own deputy director Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen (Denmark), Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Michal Kurtyka and former Canadian finance minister Bill Morneau.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 37 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

Below you can watch an interview with Kaljulaid about her vision for the future of the OECD. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

