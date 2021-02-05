Ministry marks 100 years diplomatic relations with three Nordic countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked a century of diplomatic relations with Norway, Sweden and Denmark Friday, hosting ambassadors of the three countries.

New foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) welcomed Norwegian ambassador Else Berit Eikeland, Kristina Miskowiak Beckvard – Danish ambassador, and Mikael Eriksson (Sweden), on the 100th anniversary since the countries recognized Estonian independence de jure.

Arriving in some style at the foreign ministry in a vintage car of the era being marked, the ambassadors listened to a welcome speech where Liimets noted Estonia considered Denmark, Norway and Sweden strategic, like-minded partners at the bilateral and regional level as well as in many international organisations.

Liimets said: "Denmark, Norway and Sweden were among the first countries to express support and friendship towards the young Estonian state."

Today we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between Norway and Estonia. Scandinavian Prime Ministers congratulate Estonia on the occasion of the establishment of diplomatic relations and recognition of Estonia's independence. #ESTONIANORWAY100 https://t.co/ZCobSMX7kw — Norwegian Embassy in Tallinn (@NorwayinEstonia) February 5, 2021

"Today is a symbolic occasion to look to the future and contemplate ways of boosting our cooperation to ensure the development of the Nordic and Baltic countries as a competitive, sustainable and innovative region. I am very hopeful that our cooperation would soon expand to the Arctic, as Estonia is applying for observer status on the Arctic Council," she continued, according to a ministry press release.

The three ambassadors in return presented Liimets with letters of congratulations from their own foreign ministers.

Norway's ambassador also met President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.

President @kerstikaljulaid hosted Ambassador @EBEikeland in Kadriorg to celebrate the 100 years since Norway recognized the Republic of Estonia. Today we are strong friends & allies in the Nordic-Baltic family, the EEA & NATO. #ESTONIANORWAY100 pic.twitter.com/I73inVopZG — Norwegian Embassy in Tallinn (@NorwayinEstonia) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) took part in a remote meeting with her own counterparts in the three countries, tweeting: "Today we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between Estonia, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Our countries share a long history and a promising future."

Today we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between Estonia, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Our countries share a long history and a promising future. Thank you @SwedishPM @erna_solberg & Mette Frederiksen for joining us in this celebration! pic.twitter.com/yFDsnRbKSF — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 5, 2021

