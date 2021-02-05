Ministry marks 100 years diplomatic relations with three Nordic countries ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ambassadors of Norway, Denmark and Sweden arriving at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday morning, on the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Estonia and the three nations. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked a century of diplomatic relations with Norway, Sweden and Denmark Friday, hosting ambassadors of the three countries.

New foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) welcomed Norwegian ambassador Else Berit Eikeland, Kristina Miskowiak Beckvard – Danish ambassador, and Mikael Eriksson (Sweden), on the 100th anniversary since the countries recognized Estonian independence de jure.

Arriving in some style at the foreign ministry in a vintage car of the era being marked, the ambassadors listened to a welcome speech where Liimets noted Estonia considered Denmark, Norway and Sweden strategic, like-minded partners at the bilateral and regional level as well as in many international organisations.

Liimets said: "Denmark, Norway and Sweden were among the first countries to express support and friendship towards the young Estonian state."

"Today is a symbolic occasion to look to the future and contemplate ways of boosting our cooperation to ensure the development of the Nordic and Baltic countries as a competitive, sustainable and innovative region. I am very hopeful that our cooperation would soon expand to the Arctic, as Estonia is applying for observer status on the Arctic Council," she continued, according to a ministry press release.

The three ambassadors in return presented Liimets with letters of congratulations from their own foreign ministers.

Norway's ambassador also met President Kersti Kaljulaid at Kadriorg.

Meanwhile, prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) took part in a remote meeting with her own counterparts in the three countries, tweeting: "Today we celebrate 100 years of diplomatic relations between Estonia, Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Our countries share a long history and a promising future."

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

