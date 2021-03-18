Government confirms Küllike Jürimäe Estonia's ECJ candidate ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Küllike Jürimäe Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Küllike Jürimäe has been confirmed Estonia's candidate for the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ), replacing Heiki Loot, whose candidacy was rejected last year. Jürimäe's resume includes work as a judge at the General Court of the European Union and on the Tallinn Circuit Court, as well as, most recently, the ECJ itself.

The government approved Jürimäe's candidacy at its regular Thursday meeting, following a public competitive process to find the candidate held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The term of office runs for six years, from October 6 this year.

The ministry set up a commission comprising its own minister, a representative from the justice ministry, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the State Secretary and a representative of the Chancellor of Justice.

Heiki Loot was put forward by the last administration on November 5 2020, but the committee rejected his candidacy, based on the provisions of Article 255 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Jürimäe has been working as a judge of the Court of Justice of the European Union since 2013, after stints on the bench of the General Court of the EU and, before that, as a judge with the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court.

She has also worked at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kaubanduskoda), and the Prosecutor's Office.

The next step sees the Riigikogu's constitutional affairs committee interviewing Jürimäe, which should then be followed by her formal presentation before the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union.

A panel formed according to Article 255 will again also assess Jürimäe's suitability.

If successful, the candidate will be ultimately appointed by representatives of the governments of the 27 member states.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:38

Merike Saks appointed new finance ministry secretary general

19:06

MP asks Ratas to return EU flags to Riigikogu's White Hall

18:49

Portal: Court rejects wrestler prohibited substance ban appeal

18:14

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Cassandra from Canada

17:49

Minister: Estonia to exit virus restrictions step by step

17:32

AK: Past year has at least been good to Saaremaa's ringed seal population

16:51

People's contact information to be used to send eesti.ee notifications

16:35

Estonia receives smallest vaccine delivery for six weeks

16:10

Government confirms Küllike Jürimäe Estonia's ECJ candidate

15:36

Eero Epner: I, Claudius

15:09

Kallas: Estonia should be at core of EU common decision making

14:41

Over 121,000 people want to exit pension scheme second pillar

14:09

Estonia Explained podcast: 'The Curious Case of Gentrification'

13:36

Government extends alcohol sales ban until end of April

13:14

First for Estonian art as UK's Tate collection acquires Anu Põder work

12:42

'Highway art' installation takes the mall to the forest

12:16

AK: No giving blood within a month of getting AstraZeneca vaccine

11:46

AK: Statistics show coronavirus may be third-highest cause of death

11:36

Gallery: Riigikogu members elect new speaker and chairmen

11:23

Old-age pensions to rise 1.6 percent through indexation

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: