Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Finnish and Estonian flags. Source: Riigikogu.
News

Work has started on the third report about the future cooperation of Estonia and Finland which has the aim of accessing the current situation and adapting to changing situations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) announced the official launch at a virtual event on March 8 with the Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto and the co-authors of the report, Jaak Aaviksoo and Anne-Mari Virolainen.

"Estonia and Finland are like-minded partners and have close relations bilaterally, regionally, in the European Union and various international organisations," Liimets said.

"Our cooperation has been active and efficient on every level throughout the history of our countries. Finland was the first country to recognise the Republic of Estonia de jure after the Tartu Peace Treaty was signed in 1920. Today we are connected by cross-border data exchange, Estlink power cables, the Balticconnector gas pipeline, and everyday contacts. In the future, we must find more ways to create even more connections – both digital and transport links."

The virtual "kick off" even for the third Finnish-Estonian cooperation study. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Liimets said that the aim of the third report was to assess the current state of Estonian-Finnish relations and find ways of adapting to a changing situation.

"Several completed projects have been initiated in light of the two previous reports. Currently, we have several shared challenges where finding solutions together is the most sensible way forward. For example, the adoption of future technologies could be one way of improving the lives of our citizens. Post-COVID-19 economic recovery is also an area where we aim to generate ideas."

The process is led by rapporteurs appointed by both countries who plan to include experts of various fields, entrepreneurs, and youth representatives. The report on future cooperation can address issues such as culture, education, research, environment and climate, economy and innovation, connectivity (transport and digitalisation), people-to-people contacts (cooperation of young people and senior experts), trade, and cooperation between cities and municipal governments.

Jaak Aaviksoo and Anne-Mari Virolainen will complete the report by February 2022 with support from the foreign policy institutes of both countries.

Previous reports with Finland were completed in 2003 and in 2008.

Watch the launch event below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

17:40

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

16:56

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

16:12

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

15:14

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

15:06

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

14:59

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

14:30

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

14:02

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

13:38

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

13:08

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

13:07

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

12:43

Tallinn ambulance chief: COVID-19 challenges spells change of tactics

12:16

Professor: Relaxation of restrictions at end of April is 'realistic'

11:48

Court rules Yugoslav war criminals must remain behind bars in Tartu

11:22

Gallery: Wind blows piles of sea ice ashore in Lääne County

10:52

Kaljulaid meets with Spanish leaders in Madrid

10:48

Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:23

Government to hold online meetings until end of March

09:57

Statistics: Tourist figures fall by nearly 60 percent on year to January

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: