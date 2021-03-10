Grid distributor Elektrilevi buys Finnish-owned competitor ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Elektrilevi board members Mihkel Härm (left) and Rasmus Armas signing the Imatra deal. Source: Elektrilevi
Economy

Grid distributor Elektrilevi has purchased competitor Imatra Elekter, the Estonian subsidiary of a Finnish firm, for an undisclosed sum.

Imatra Elekter serves around 25,000 customers in western Estonia, and also in Viimsi, just outside Tallinn.

Mihkel Härm, Elektrilevi board chair, said: "The deal arose on the initiative of [parent company] Finnish energy group Imatran Seudun Sähkö, who wanted to leave the Estonian market but leave the company in professional hands. Since it coincided with our wish to expand our distribution network business, we reached an agreement."

Härm also cited greater efficiency and improvements in Imatra's, now Elektrilevi's, service, pending investments.

So far as Imatra Elekter's customers go, for the mean-time things will stay as they are, while Elektrilevi will notify customers of any future changes. ERR reports that Imatra's prices have been on average 12 percent higher than Elektrilevi's.

Fully synchronizing the systems will take almost two years, however, after which network charges are likely to reach convergence.

The cost of the deal will be known after the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet) has approved it.

Elektrilevi is the largest grid distributor in Estonia, managing around 60,000 km of power lines, 24,000 substations and over half a million customers.

Imatra Elekter brings a further 3,000 km or so of power lines and 25,000 customers.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS

20:11

House belonging to ministry adviser charged with corruption to be auctioned

19:55

Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April

19:23

Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

19:03

Opposition wants more specific plan for use of EU money

18:32

Estonian Art Academy student's film wins international award

18:10

Eurovision fans: Uku Suviste deserved second chance but won't win

17:47

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won

17:19

Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one

16:55

Grid distributor Elektrilevi buys Finnish-owned competitor

16:28

Twenty percent of 2021 coronavirus testing budget used up

16:26

Estonia to receive 12,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine in March

16:06

Rannar Vassiljev: Covid cares not for the prime minister's views

15:41

Volunteer: I unwind in sauna by listening to low-quality Russian pop

15:22

Prime minister: No need for coronavirus emergency situation

15:01

Kontaveit crashes out of Dubai tournament after loss to world number eight

14:41

Hospital manager: We need 1,500 more nurses

14:34

Shopping centers preparing for bigger blow than last year

14:07

Education minister: COVID-19 rapid testing should be used in schools

14:01

Lithuania offers coronavirus assistance to Estonia

13:41

Global Estonian Report: March 10-17

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: