Cold weather, home working sets new energy consumption record ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tartu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

The cold snap in the second week of February and an increase in people working from home has seen energy consumption rise to a record high, network operator Elektrilevi said.

A new high capacity record was set on February 10 when network consumption reached 1,447 megawatts per hour - the highest for 15 years. There was a 50 percent usage increase among households compared to the same time in 2020.

"There are two factors behind the increase in household consumption - the coronavirus and the colder temperatures," said Tõnu Roosve, product Manager of Elektrilevi Network Service.

"Corona has pushed many people to work at home. This has greatly increased the electricity consumption of home customers," Roosve said, adding there had been a difference of 17 degrees between the same week in 2020 and 2021.

During the first six weeks of 2021, energy consumption has been higher each week than compared to the same time in 2020. The difference has been between 8 and 21 percent.

Until now, the maximum average hourly capacity consumption on the Elektrilevi network was 1,395 MW, Roosve said. The company has suspended maintenance due to the cold weather expected over the coming days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Health Board: Mental health and relationships most vulnerable in crisis

11:14

Education ministry wants stricter requirements for training programs

10:59

President Kaljulaid to participate in Tartu Ski Marathon

10:51

Health Board: 811 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

10:34

Cold weather, home working sets new energy consumption record

10:09

Proposed nuclear power station planning application being filed this year

09:39

Martin Kadai: As many people as possible should have first covid vaccine

09:14

Party Ratings: Reform and EKRE support continues to rise, Center's falling

08:51

Prosecutor general: I oppose the criminalization of hate speech

08:14

PM: Outbreaks are in workplaces and homes, not restaurants

16.02

Tax authority receives over quarter-of-a-million income tax declarations

16.02

Court releases Kersti Kracht, Hillar Teder from custody

16.02

EKRE tables bill aimed at raising age of consent to 16

16.02

Foreign minister: We are working to ensure Estonia's security is protected

16.02

airBaltic now flying to 15 destinations from Tallinn, still needs state aid

16.02

Kiik: Some classes can return to distance learning after school holidays

16.02

30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

16.02

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support rises, most other parties' falls

16.02

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf survives no-confidence vote

16.02

Pharmacies offer to share COVID-19 vaccination workload

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: