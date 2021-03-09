Energo Veritas wins €12-million Enefit Connect transformers tender

Energo Veritas has won the tender to supply hermetic distribution transformers to state-owned energy provider Eesti Energia's subsidiary, Enefit Connect, in a deal worth €12 million, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

The contract is signed for three years, with an option for a two-year extension, AK reported.

Energo Veritas is part of electrical distribution components manufacturer Harju Elekter Group. Enefit Connect is a new subsidiary at Eesti Energia, tasked with managing electricity networks and a large part of the street lighting network in Estonia, constructing an internet network, develop an electric cars charging network and offering its clients new energy solutions based on contemporary technology, the company says.

