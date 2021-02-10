Minister: Operail privatization proposal to be put to government in March ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Operail Source: Raul Toomsalu / Operail
The government is planning to go ahead with the privatization of Operail and the proposal will likely be put before the government in March, Estonia's minister of economic affairs and infrastructure said during parliament's question time on Wednesday.

Minister Taavi Aas (Center) said he can see no reason why one could not be moving forward with the privatization of the two state-owned companies that was discussed already by the previous government.

"With Operail things have reached the point where the proposals for privatization and how to do it are ready," the Center Party minister said.

He added later on in the same question time that already next month a discussion of the privatization of Operail could be held in the Cabinet and a decision made as to in what manner and how much of the rail cargo operator will be sold.

"In that regard, we are practically ready indeed," Aas said. 

Nor is there any reason to back down on the planned listing of the Eesti Energia renewable energy subsidiary Enefit Green, the minister said.

"But when it comes to that, very much definitely depends also on what the financial situation of Eesti Energia will be, what the situation will be at Enefit Green. I believe that it makes sense to move forward with this, but not rush things too much," he added. 

No comments yet.
