Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Fuel prices exerted one of the largest influences on the CPI over the past year (picture is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

Inflation ran at 0.6 percent on year to February 2021, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose slightly more between January and February, at 0.9 percent, Statistics Estonia reports, though on year, goods actually saw deflation of -0.6 percent on the CPI, while services cost 2.7 percent more than in February 2020.

Statistics Estonia leading analyst Viktoria Trasanov said rise in prices of electricity, which cost 26.7 percent more than the previous February, exerted the main influence on February 2021's figures, along with significant falls in diesel prices.

Trasanova said: "Diesel fuel was 12.8 percent, and petrol 4 percent, cheaper. As to food products, the largest rise occurred in the prices of baby food (at 11.6 percent) and flour mixes (9.1 percent), while the largest falls were recorded in the prices of fresh fish (which fell by 26.5 percent), potatoes (fall of 19.5 percent) and olive oil (9.3 percent)."

Diesel excise duties were cut in 2020 which, combined with low world oil prices globally and the effects of the early stages of the pandemic, saw diesel dip below the one-euro mark per liter at pump, from summer.

Conversely, rises in prices since the new year exerted the most influence on the CPI between January and February this year.

In February, the price of diesel fuel rose by 6.4 percent, as evidenced by several price hikes at filling stations in close succession.

Petrol prices rose by 3.1 percent over the same period.

Food prices also rose, particularly vegetables, which rose by 5.1 percent, and dairy products (2.1 percent).

More detailed information is here and here.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

French army to arrive at Tapa this month, bringing Leclerc tanks

13:50

MP and former EDF commander Johannes Kert dies

13:37

Study: Share of British coronavirus variant in Estonia is 13 percent

13:26

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas self-isolating until Thursday

13:08

Amendment gives police power to punish coronavirus rule breakers

12:47

Restaurants on wage compensation: Too little, for too short a time period

12:25

Statistics: Inflation 0.6 percent on year to February 2021

12:01

Teachers' union calls for €1,800 average salary

11:37

Culture minister: We want to provide crisis exit plan in March

11:16

Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

10:52

Tallinn to assist apartment associations battle COVID-19 outbreaks

10:50

Health Board: 1,536 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:26

Estonia to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine age restriction in March

09:55

Coalition continues predecessor's coronavirus supplementary budget

09:39

Russia calling citizens living in Estonia to vaccinations

09:37

President Kaljulaid gets vaccinated Updated

09:19

Lutsar: 2+2 rule should be reinstated outside

08:56

Prime minister: Prepare for more restrictions if no improvement with virus

08:25

Gallery: Vaccination of frontline workers starts on Saaremaa

04.03

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival opens year-round online cinema

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: