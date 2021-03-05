Regional daily: Harju County still has highest average monthly wage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonia is allocating nearly €200,000 in support of democracy abroad. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Wages are expected to grow by 3.5 percent this year, regional daily Virumaa Teataja reports on its website, despite the pandemic, while Harju County remains in first place out of Estonia's' 15 counties by average monthly pay, which is over 50 percent higher than the last-placed county, Hiiumaa.

Wage growth is mostly being driven by the public sector – whose average salary in 2020 stood at €1,563, compared with €1,399 in the private sector, and whose rate of growth is higher; since the bulk of the state agencies, ministries and other public sector bodies have their main offices in Tallinn, Harju County, it is likely unsurprising that this, the most populous region of the country, tops the list of average monthly pay (across all sectors), which follows, as reported by Virumaa Teataja (link in Estonian):

County

  • Harju: €1,588
  • Tartu: €1,447
  • Järva: €1,282
  • Põlva: €1,229
  • Rapla: €1,199
  • Viljandi: €1,188
  • Lääne-Viru: €1,181
  • Võru: €1,169
  • Ida-Viru: €1,161
  • Lääne: €1,155
  • Saaremaa: €1,148
  • Pärnu: €1,147
  • Jõgeva: €1,145
  • Valga: €1,106
  • Hiiumaa: €1,063

The average gross monthly salary has fallen in several counties over recent years, though Lääne-Viru County's, for instance, has bucked that trend, rising from 11th to 7th place in the past three years.

Karina Valma, leading analyst of Statistics Estonia, told Virumaa Teataja that gross monthly salary had still increased despite the pandemic, particularly in information and communication and in professional, scientific and technical activities. 

In trade, catering and the arts and entertainment, however, average salaries fell, by nearly 10 percent, nearly 5 percent and over 2 percent respectively, while the Bank of Estonia forecasts wage growth of 3.5 percent for this year, Virumaa Teataja reported.

Virumaa Teataja is part of the Postimees Group.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:34

Survey: 90 percent of populace supports military conscription

13:56

Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic

13:17

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm inks Japanese corporation major deal

12:35

Kaia Kanepi through to Dubai qualification round two

12:11

State portal testing email forwarding in COVID-19 vaccination notifications

11:37

Health Board: 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths

10:52

Iraq-bound Defense League final exercise postponed due to COVID-19 cases

09:11

Moody's retains Estonia's sovereign rating at A1

05.03

Survey: People's sense of danger grew steeply at end of February

05.03

Foreign minister: UNSC stint proves even small states can make a difference

05.03

Singer: Eesti Laul songs lack development

05.03

Heads of Jõhvi Coding School announced

05.03

Startup Estonia: Startup employees' salaries two times higher than average

05.03

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 final rehearsals taking place at Saku Suurhall

05.03

ETV+ and ETV2 to mediate Sunday morning prayers

05.03

Finland doubles down on restrictions: Arrivals from Estonia can't enter

05.03

Tallinn mayor: If Sputnik vaccine is safe, it must be used

05.03

Traffic volume falls by 15 percent in Tallinn since start of 2021

05.03

Kristjan Ilves has career-best 11th place finish in Large Hill competition

05.03

Wastewater study shows no slowdown in spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: