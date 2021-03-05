Wages are expected to grow by 3.5 percent this year, regional daily Virumaa Teataja reports on its website, despite the pandemic, while Harju County remains in first place out of Estonia's' 15 counties by average monthly pay, which is over 50 percent higher than the last-placed county, Hiiumaa.

Wage growth is mostly being driven by the public sector – whose average salary in 2020 stood at €1,563, compared with €1,399 in the private sector, and whose rate of growth is higher; since the bulk of the state agencies, ministries and other public sector bodies have their main offices in Tallinn, Harju County, it is likely unsurprising that this, the most populous region of the country, tops the list of average monthly pay (across all sectors), which follows, as reported by Virumaa Teataja (link in Estonian):

County

Harju: €1,588

Tartu: €1,447

Järva: €1,282

Põlva: €1,229

Rapla: €1,199

Viljandi: €1,188

Lääne-Viru: €1,181

Võru: €1,169

Ida-Viru: €1,161

Lääne: €1,155

Saaremaa: €1,148

Pärnu: €1,147

Jõgeva: €1,145

Valga: €1,106

Hiiumaa: €1,063

The average gross monthly salary has fallen in several counties over recent years, though Lääne-Viru County's, for instance, has bucked that trend, rising from 11th to 7th place in the past three years.

Karina Valma, leading analyst of Statistics Estonia, told Virumaa Teataja that gross monthly salary had still increased despite the pandemic, particularly in information and communication and in professional, scientific and technical activities.

In trade, catering and the arts and entertainment, however, average salaries fell, by nearly 10 percent, nearly 5 percent and over 2 percent respectively, while the Bank of Estonia forecasts wage growth of 3.5 percent for this year, Virumaa Teataja reported.

