Foreign minister: UNSC stint proves even small states can make a difference ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) proves how even a small nation can make a difference, foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) says. This was particularly the case in regions close to the country's heart, including Crimea and the rest of Ukraine.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting Thursday, Liimets said that: "Estonia had a successful first year as an elected member of the UNSC. We have raised our international profile and we have shown that we are a credible ally and partner.

"The COVID-19 pandemic also provided an opportunity to make history by organising high-quality virtual meetings from Tallinn, which boosted Estonia's reputation as a digital state and opened new doors to our tech companies," Liimets went on, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Estonia was elected for its two-year stint in June 2019, taking up the post at the beginning of last year.

Its objectives remain unchanged for the second year, i.e. 2021, Liimets said.

She said: "This year, Estonia's focus remains on everything related to the immediate security of our region. This is why I am convening an informal high-level UNSC meeting on the Crimea on March 12. This also marks seven years since the illegal annexation of the Crimea by the Russian Federation."

Estonia has also managed to ascend to being representative on the UNSC for both Afghanistan, and the EU's Operation Irini – which aims to enforce the UN arms embargo on Libya – together with (permanent) member France and (non-permanent) member state Norway.

Estonia also chairs the council as president this June.

Liimets told Thursday's cabinet meeting that some of the targets here were: "To continue raising cyber security issues, by holding UNSC meetings, and we are also planning a high-level discussion on the rights of children."

So far, Estonia has also set up two UNSC discussions on grave human rights violations in Belarus and the Crimea, and kept the attention of UN member states and the global community on the violations of international law by Russia in Ukraine and Georgia, the foreign ministry says.

Estonia has also highlighted the issue of the impact of climate change on security policy discussions.

"We were among those who convened a meeting on the subject last year, and we support the appointment of a Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Climate and Security," Liimets added.

While decades off, the cabinet also gave the go-head for Estonia's application for a non-permanent seat 2050-51. 

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:34

Survey: 90 percent of populace supports military conscription

13:56

Survey: 60 percent dissatisfied with government handling of pandemic

13:17

Estonian-founded ultra-capacitor firm inks Japanese corporation major deal

12:35

Kaia Kanepi through to Dubai qualification round two

12:11

State portal testing email forwarding in COVID-19 vaccination notifications

11:37

Health Board: 1,542 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths

10:52

Iraq-bound Defense League final exercise postponed due to COVID-19 cases

09:11

Moody's retains Estonia's sovereign rating at A1

05.03

Survey: People's sense of danger grew steeply at end of February

05.03

Foreign minister: UNSC stint proves even small states can make a difference

05.03

Singer: Eesti Laul songs lack development

05.03

Heads of Jõhvi Coding School announced

05.03

Startup Estonia: Startup employees' salaries two times higher than average

05.03

Gallery: Eesti Laul 2021 final rehearsals taking place at Saku Suurhall

05.03

ETV+ and ETV2 to mediate Sunday morning prayers

05.03

Finland doubles down on restrictions: Arrivals from Estonia can't enter

05.03

Tallinn mayor: If Sputnik vaccine is safe, it must be used

05.03

Traffic volume falls by 15 percent in Tallinn since start of 2021

05.03

Kristjan Ilves has career-best 11th place finish in Large Hill competition

05.03

Wastewater study shows no slowdown in spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: