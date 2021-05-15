Daily: Estonia-based cyber criminals active for years to face US trial

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Laptop (photo is illustrative). Source: (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Scanpix)
News

An international investigation has led to cyber criminals who had been based in Estonia, had been operating well over a decade and were part of a much wider multi-million dollar cyber crime network to trial, with the three men, all in their thirties, potentially facing up to 20 years in a US jail, daily Postimees reports.

 The FBI worked in cooperation with its German, U.K. and Estonian counterparts in the investigation, which led to the apprehension of four men, three of them based in Estonia, one in Lithuania, who had used malware to attack U.S. financial institutions, other businesses and private computers over a period of several years and causing losses stretching into the millions, Postimees reported on its English-language page.

Hearings are due June through September this year, and the four will be tried separately; one of the men, Pavel Stassi, 30, is an Estonian citizen and two, Aleksandr Grichishki, 34 and Andrei Skvortsov, 34, are citizens of the Russian Federation who are resident in Estonia.

The gang had evaded capture for some time by moving their entire Botnet network to a new, supposedly safe infrastructure each time authorities seemed to be closing on them, while they also used fake or stolen IDs to register all servers and domains they were using.

The activities started as early as 2009, Postimees reports, while the four had a clear division of tasks including marketing and "customer relations" – the gang contracted out much of the cyber criminal day-to-day tasks to people they had recruited – though they are under U.S. law still liable for crimes committed by their "customers", primarily by the terms of the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act 1970, which while it predates the web still made crime bosses liable for, for instance, murders committed at their behest but by button-men.

The full Postimees English article is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Estonia Explained: A Thousand Years of Multi-culti

13:58

Daily: Estonia-based cyber criminals active for years to face US trial

12:35

Foreign minister welcomes Latvia easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions

12:01

Divers, defense force personnel to clear lake of Soviet-era hazards

11:48

Gallery: Prime minister, mayor open 20th annual Tallinn Day

11:16

Health Board: 281 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, three deaths

10:59

Estonia removed from Kremlin list of 'unfriendly' states

10:27

AK: Riigikogu speaker rejects misuse of public funds allegations

09:07

Gallery: Large-scale US-led military exercise in Estonia draws to a close

14.05

Over 30s can book vaccination times from Saturday

14.05

Recovered covid patients should get vaccine six months later

14.05

Bank chief: KredEx could support first time buyers outside Tallinn more

14.05

Estonians vaccinated abroad cannot generate Estonian coronavirus passports

14.05

Late summer events could be attended with vaccine certificate

14.05

Wastewater study: Coronavirus level decreasing, but still high

14.05

Nordic, Baltic countries 'gravely concerned' over situation in Xinjiang

14.05

Estonian real estate market starting to calm down

14.05

2+2 social distancing rule expired on May 3

14.05

Eesti Energia wants state guarantee for investment in wind farm

14.05

Belarusian embassy: List of blacklisted Estonians is 'modest'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: