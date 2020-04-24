ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

French NATO force traverses Europe to Estonia amid coronavirus challenges ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Wooden anti-roll wedges being hammered in place.
Wooden anti-roll wedges being hammered in place. Source: ERR
News

Incoming French Air Force (Armée de l'Air Française) and supporting personnel were the first to have to negotiate life after coronavirus, meeting even more logistical challenges than units which preceded them. The decision was made to transport equipment and four heavy vehicles by rail rather than road, with most personnel flying in separately.

The equipment took almost a week to arrive, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday, with challenges along the way including changes in rail track gauge on reaching the Lithuanian border, and variations in European countries' coronavirus restrictions.

The train started its journey in France on April 16, reaching the Estonian border on Wednesday afternoon. Unloading started early morning Thursday in Paldiski, west of Tallinn, whence it traveled on to the nearby Ämari Air Base.

"There are 45 rail containers bearing different equipment making up the train, as well as four transport vehicles - three fuel machines and one fire truck," said Maj. Lauri Kiviloo, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' (EDF) movement and transport service.

The plant arrived almost simultaneously with a French Air Force unit due to take over NATO air policing duties at Ämari. Military personnel are generally exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals in Estonia, though the French contingent was quarantined at home ahead of travel, instead; other precautions are still taken, including the wearing of facemasks, which the personnel were pictured doing.

"We were quarantined for 15 days before entering Estonia to ensure that we did not bring any viral cases," said the unit's commander, Lt-Col. Mathieu Courtaban, Commander of the French Contingent.

The difference in rail gauge in the Baltic States and the rest of Europe also had to be negotiated, with the entire complement of equipment having to be lifted from one train to another at Šestokai in Lithuania, with wooden blocks needing to be nailed to the platforms while this was in process – a Soviet-era requirement which caused some excitement among the NATO troops, the report said – as an anti-roll measure.

The journey also required crossing Poland, whose border closures at the start of the coronavirus emergency measures installed in most European countries saw dozens of Estonian citizens stranded while returning home, requiring several specially laid-on sea voyages.

While rail circumvents most transport issues anyway, there are even restrictions on NATO military transport in parts of Europe, Maj. Kiviloo said.

"These restrictions vary from country to country in Europe. In some countries, it is permissible to move only at night and avoid highly populated areas. There are no such restrictions in Estonia itself."

The French Air Force unit is to officially start its NATO air policing duties on May 1, with 200 French personnel based at Ämari.

NATO air policing is separate from, and pre-dates, the Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup based in Tapa, east of Tallinn, though French personnel have been involved there too.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoämari air baseestonia in natocoronavirus casesfrench air force
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:27

Tallinn to extend tramway to Old City Harbour

13:01

Public not buying protective masks due to high prices

12:41

Food couriers expand delivery areas during pandemic crisis

12:27

New business building to be built on Reidi roadside

12:16

Coronavirus: 16 new cases, one death, number of patients in hospital falls

11:57

National Heritage Board farmhouse restoration grants winners announced

11:39

Health Board sends expired protective masks to pharmacists in Haapsalu

11:14

Ratas: European economy must be relaunched decisively after crisis

10:53

EDF conscript tests COVID-19-positive

10:34

Gallery: Veterans' Day marked with Tapa ceremony

10:14

Ossinovski: Government's emergency committee has too much power

09:47

Justice chancellor: There are no legal grounds for extending restrictions

09:23

French NATO force traverses Europe to Estonia amid coronavirus challenges

08:46

Financial authority: Wide variety in lenders' coronavirus client care

08:22

Postimees rejects private media state aid, citing independence concerns

07:49

Tartu intersection records most accidents in Estonia for third year running

23.04

First ever drone flight carrying coronavirus patient sample in Estonia

23.04

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing rescue official

23.04

Ilmar Raag: Human life in a crisis of values

23.04

Tartu University Hospital to gradually resume scheduled treatment

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: