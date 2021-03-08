Risto Lillemets finishes fifth in indoor European championships heptathlon ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Risto Lillemets at an indoor championship in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian track athlete Risto Lillemets finished fifth in the heptathlon at the European Athletics Indoor Championships over the weekend with a score of 6,055 points. Estonian sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov reached the finals of the 60 m and came in seventh.

Lillemets did not set a new personal best in Torun over the weekend, finishing 34 points of his personal best mark of 6,089 points. His individual discipline results from the indoor championships are as follows: 7.04 (60 m) - 7.28 (long jump) - 14.50 (shot put) - 2.04 (high jump) - 8.09 (60 m hurdles) - 5.00 (pole vault) - 2:43.21 (1000 m).

"I think it was a proper competition. There are places where I could have taken more and I did not set any personals," Lillemets told Vikerraadio post-competition. "The first day was what it was. I finished, position and results were okay. There was nothing to complain about. A super competition, super emotion."

While the Estonian was not happy with his first day, the second day was much more to his liking. "I think I had a small restart. The first day just felt like training. You come here and have a long training session with the world's best. There was not much of a competitive atmosphere: no music, no crowd. It was hard to get yourself together," Lillemets said.

He held fourth place before the final discipline of 1000 m, but a terrific run by rival Rik Taam vaulted the Dutchman to fourth. "Rik's record was seven seconds faster than mine and the maximum gap could have been three seconds. I knew it was going to be difficult, but since he started with such pace, I realized there is no point. I could not catch up, would have run myself out so hard that [Andreas] Bachmann could have passed me as well," the Estonian noted.

Frenchman Kevin Mayer was crowned the best in Europe with a score of 6,392 points. Spanish athlete Jorge Urena finished second with 6,158 and Polish athlete Pawel Wiesiolek came in third with 6,133 points.

"There was nice pressure. It helped. The experience with call rooms and such is necessary for title competitions to come. It is different than regular competitions and has an effect on results. Managing those - I think I took that with me from this event. I will be smarter when it comes to that next time," Lillemets said of the experience.

Karl Erik Nazarov finishes seventh in 60 m finals

Estonian sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov set a new Estonian 60 m record in the semi-finals (6.62) at Torun, but could not improve on his time and finished seventh in the final.

In his first-ever major event, the 21-year old Estonian came in with a time of 6.67 seconds in the final, good enough for seventh. He left one man behind, Danish sprinter Kojo Musah. Nazarov's semi-final time of 6.62 would have been good enough for fourth in the final. 

The European champion is Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs with a blazing time of 6.47 seconds. German Kevin Kranz finished second (6.60) and third was previous champ Slovakian Jan Volko (6.61).

Nazarov is the sprinter in the bottom of the screen in the attached video below, on lane eight.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:11

Family physicians: We could administer more vaccinations

14:37

Prime minister calls for additional COVID-19 restrictions

14:16

Police after monitoring mask-wearing: The view was very good

13:50

Two Finns with forged COVID test certificates caught at Port of Tallinn

13:24

Building of new Pärnu bridge may start this year

13:22

Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

12:57

Rakvere moves elementary school pupils to distance learning

12:32

Gallery: Tallinn flower sellers busy on International Women's Day

12:30

Justice chancellor: Mask obligation must be met, even if you don't like it

12:07

Finance minister: Government will draw up supplementary budget

11:43

Risto Lillemets finishes fifth in indoor European championships heptathlon

11:16

Statistics Estonia starts negotiations for new mobility analysis

10:48

Number of coronavirus hospital beds to reach 1,000 by end of week

10:37

Health Board: 1,181 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 14 deaths

10:13

Bear cub found on roadside taken to Elistvere wildlife park

09:47

Scientific council recommends rapid testing school children

09:21

Lutsar: Estonia should consider extending period between vaccine injections

08:55

Record high sick leave recorded in January and February

08:27

Less than half of emailed vaccination invitees showed up over weekend

07.03

'Samost ja Sildam': European support distribution in need of serious debate

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: