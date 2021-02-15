Karl Erik Nazarov updates his 60 m Estonian record ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Photo: ERR
Track athlete Karl Erik Nazarov set an Estonian record in the 60-meter dash on Saturday, updating his record from last year.

The 21-year old Nazarov, a versatile track athlete, went through the short sprint in 6.63 seconds, five hundredths faster than his 6.68 mark set on February 15, 2020. Henri Sai, who finished second on Saturday, also dashed throught the 60 m distance, coming in at 6.66 seconds.

Nazarov's and Sai's duel is available for re-watch in the video attached to the article above.

Nazarov's 6.63 seconds currently holds the 23rd spot in the world season rankings, tenth in the European rankings. The season leader is American sprinter Trayvon Bromell with 6.48 seconds, the fastest European dasher is Italian runner Lamont Marcell Jacobs at 6.54 seconds.

Nazarov has also set an Estonian record in the 60 m hurdles this year with a time fo 7.74 seconds and is actively preparing for the European Athletics Indoors Championships in March.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

