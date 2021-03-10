Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one

Recent European seventh-place sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov said he is still not certain which distance he will focus on going forward, but the shorter sprint distances are more to his liking.

"The thought has arrived now that I reached the European championships final and was able to compete with the best. I will not linger on this idea for long, I need to focus on the next season and begin working for it," Nazarov told ERR on Tuesday.

Nazarov competed in three 60 m heats in one day during the European Athletics Indoor Championships over the weekend, also setting an Estonian record - 6.62 seconds.

"I would say it was to be expected. I knew what I was capable of and what was needed to reach the final. I was able to see my expectations and plan thorugh in the first two races. There was nothing else to do in the final but run all out," the sprinter said.

In his first-ever major event, the 21-year old Estonian came in with a time of 6.67 seconds in the final, good enough for seventh. Nazarov's all-time Estonian record semi-final time of 6.62 would have been good enough for fourth in the final, which Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs took with a blazing 6.47 run.

Last year, Nazarov was talking about focusing on the 400 m hurdles instead. He has combined event experience as well. Did this record-filled winter make the decision tougher?

"I would say it made it more exciting," Nazarov said. "There are many choices, but I am pulled to the faster and shorter. I like the tension and being in the moment. I have not made a final decision yet, but that is my thought process now."

