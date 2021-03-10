Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Karl Erik Nazarov. Source: ERR
Sports

Recent European seventh-place sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov said he is still not certain which distance he will focus on going forward, but the shorter sprint distances are more to his liking.

"The thought has arrived now that I reached the European championships final and was able to compete with the best. I will not linger on this idea for long, I need to focus on the next season and begin working for it," Nazarov told ERR on Tuesday.

Nazarov competed in three 60 m heats in one day during the European Athletics Indoor Championships over the weekend, also setting an Estonian record - 6.62 seconds.

"I would say it was to be expected. I knew what I was capable of and what was needed to reach the final. I was able to see my expectations and plan thorugh in the first two races. There was nothing else to do in the final but run all out," the sprinter said.

In his first-ever major event, the 21-year old Estonian came in with a time of 6.67 seconds in the final, good enough for seventh. Nazarov's all-time Estonian record semi-final time of 6.62 would have been good enough for fourth in the final, which Italian sprinter Lamont Marcell Jacobs took with a blazing 6.47 run.

Last year, Nazarov was talking about focusing on the 400 m hurdles instead. He has combined event experience as well. Did this record-filled winter make the decision tougher?

"I would say it made it more exciting," Nazarov said. "There are many choices, but I am pulled to the faster and shorter. I like the tension and being in the moment. I have not made a final decision yet, but that is my thought process now."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:11

House belonging to ministry adviser charged with corruption to be auctioned

19:55

Tallinn suspends kindergarten fee until end of April

19:23

Rooba's overtime winner gives JYP tenth victory of season

19:03

Opposition wants more specific plan for use of EU money

18:32

Estonian Art Academy student's film wins international award

18:10

Eurovision fans: Uku Suviste deserved second chance but won't win

17:47

Annual Vikerraadio dictation marks Estonian language day, prizes to be won

17:19

Nazarov about distance choice: Leaning toward the shorter and faster one

16:55

Grid distributor Elektrilevi buys Finnish-owned competitor

16:28

Twenty percent of 2021 coronavirus testing budget used up

16:26

Estonia to receive 12,000 extra doses of Pfizer vaccine in March

16:06

Rannar Vassiljev: Covid cares not for the prime minister's views

15:41

Volunteer: I unwind in sauna by listening to low-quality Russian pop

15:22

Prime minister: No need for coronavirus emergency situation

15:01

Kontaveit crashes out of Dubai tournament after loss to world number eight

14:41

Hospital manager: We need 1,500 more nurses

14:34

Shopping centers preparing for bigger blow than last year

14:07

Education minister: COVID-19 rapid testing should be used in schools

14:01

Lithuania offers coronavirus assistance to Estonia

13:41

Global Estonian Report: March 10-17

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: