Risto Lillemets posts 6,089 points in Tallinn heptathlon event ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
Open gallery
65 photos
Sports

In an international athletics competition held in Tallinn over the weekend, track athlete Risto Lillemets gained 6,089 points to win the event, also becoming the world season leader for the time being.

After finishing the 1,000 m run, the last event of a heptathlon, Risto Lillemets became just the 12th Estonian in history to eclipse the 6,000 point mark in a heptathlon competition. Lillemets improved on his previous personal best result by almost 100 points and now holds the seventh all-time result in Estonian history.

"I am speechless. I was able to put together a great competition - really super. I am so happy I cannot even describe the feeling," Lillemets told ERR.

The 23-year old Estonian was a few dozen points ahead of his personal best pace after the opening day of the international contest, but an 8.14 second performance in the 60 m hurdles kept Lillemets just behind personal best pace. "The hurdles went a little bad, I lost my head after the start and stepped under myself a little too much," Lillemets said after Sunday's opening discipline.

He did not reach a personal record in the pole jump, but a result of 5.01 meters gave him enough to get back into pace for 6,000 total points. "I was able to find my lost rhythm, do it nicely. The jump was not as beautiful technicallt as I wished, but the result matters, not technique. Five meters is super, I am very pleased," Lillemets noted.

The final event of the heptathlon - the 1,000 meters - went well for the Estonian, coming in with a time of 2:42, his third personal best of the seven disciplines held over Saturday and Sunday.

Lillemets will now begin preparing for the European indoor championships, set to take place on March 5-7. "I knew I could run well and choose my tempo. I am very pleased," he emphasized. "There are some things to improve on here and there, I must still do that, then get into shape a little bit and I am ready to start."

Lillemets' 6,089 points were good enough to vault him to the top of the season leaderboards, followed by Maksim Andraloits (6,057 points) and Rik Taami (6,001 points).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:25

Risto Lillemets posts 6,089 points in Tallinn heptathlon event

07.02

Estonia marks Day of Solidarity with Belarus

07.02

Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government

07.02

'Olukorrast riigis': People could lose second pillar assets on the market

07.02

Indrek Kiisler: I feel sorry for Anneli Ott and Eva-Maria Liimets

07.02

Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

07.02

Mairo Rääsk: Place of new immigrants in Estonian education

07.02

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

07.02

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

07.02

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

07.02

The Putin paradox: Five things Navalny's arrest says about Russia

07.02

Use of green gas in transport becoming more common

07.02

Day brings 417 coronavirus positives Updated

07.02

Liimets: Russia's use of EU meeting was 'as cynical as it was predictable'

07.02

Kontaveit makes final that will not be played in Melbourne

07.02

Kanepi loses to Mertens in Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

Doctor only saw attacker briefly

06.02

Paet: Nord Stream 2 should be stopped due to Borrell's Moscow trip

06.02

Kanepi advances to Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

MEP: Borrell's Moscow visit was 'master class in pandering'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: