Olympian decathlete Karl Robert Saluri ends career

Estonian multi-eventer Karl-Robert Saluri has decided to retire from athletics at the age of 26.

"For me, I have never really been a professional athlete. Maybe the only thing I will regret is that I never had a chance to exclusively focus on sports. I have always split my time between sports and school, and work from this year," Saluri told Postimees (link in Estonian).

"Athletics is not a possibility anymore, as it doesn't pay for anything," Saluri said, adding that his plan now is to find employment in the United States as an athletics coach.

Saluri attended the University of Georgia, representing whom he posted his personal record in the decathlon (8,137 points) at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Saluri was named to the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Spring 2018 and also earned SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.

In April 2016, Saluri earned a then personal record score of 8108 points to win the Bulldog meeting in the USA, which earned him honors as the European Athlete of the month for April, 2016. Saluri, whose career was interfered by various injuries, was 23rd at the 2016 Olympic Games.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!