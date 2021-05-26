Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

The European Athletics Association has confirmed Estonia as the host of the under-23s and under-20s athletics European championships on consecutive weeks in July, pending approval from the government.

"Initially set to take place in Bergen, Norway, the under-23s athletics European championships were canceled due to coronavirus restrictions. We have signaled to the European Athletics Association that we are prepared to host the competition on 8-11 July in Tallinn. On Tuesday, the European association confirmed that it would happily see Tallinn as the host city," commented Estonian Athletics Association president Erich Teigamägi.

Teigamägi said Estonia is in a good position to host the under-23s European championships (8-11 July), as the under-20s (15-18 July) championships will also take place on Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium a week later.

"We had the unique opportunity to react fast and thanks to our strong readiness, both competitions can be organized safely and successfully. Our organizational partners and Tallinn's hotels are also up for the challenge," Teigamägi added.

An application for a special permit to host the under-20s competition has already been presented, an application to host the under-23s will be presented by the Estonian association as soon as possible.

Tallinn last staged the European Athletics U23 Championships in 2015 when notable champions included reigning European senior champions Nafissatou Thiam (high jump), Christin Hussong (javelin) and Malaika Mihambo (long jump), the European association writes.

