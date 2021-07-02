Listen: NOËP unveils track for U-20 and U-23 athletics championships

On Thursday, Andres Kõpper, also known as NOËP, released "I Get Up", the official track for the under-20s and under-23s European Athletics Championships which will be held in Estonia on two successive weekends.

"My desire was to write something that would motivate but also get people going," Kõpper said, adding that he tested multiple ideas before landing on the released track. "Many of them felt too emotional, 'I Get Up' was also emotional but just the right amount."

The championships will be held in Kadriorg, and Taavi Esperk, head organizer of the two events, said having an official track for a competition of this level is quite rare. He added: "We are glad to introduce NOËP to the foreign sports audience, both on location and via broadcast."

The under-23s European Athletics Championships will take place at Tallinn's Kadriorg Stadium on 8-11 July, followed by the under-20s championships a week later.

--

