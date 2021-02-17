Janek Õiglane and Maicel Uibo to miss European championships

Estonian track athletes Janek Õiglane and Maicel Uibo are both forced to miss the European Athletics Indoor Championships on March 5-7 after enduring injuries.

Õiglane, who is training in the U.S. regularly, has been in Estonia over the last week to prepare for the upcoming European championships. An injury however will keep the Estonian from the competition, as he will have to reduce his workload on jumping disciplines.

"An MRI showed that he is dealing with an overload problem on the naviular bone of his right foot," Dr Madis Rahu commented on Õiglane's condition.

The athlete said his main priority is his foot healing completely. "In my current health situation, competing would increase the risk to injure my foot even more, we drew up a treatment plan with Dr Rahu and we will prepare for the summer season," Õiglane said.

Last week, former world silver Maicel Uibo injured his left leg in training and will also have to miss the European indoors championships. An MRI on the same day showed that Uibo sustained a minor injury to a muscle in his left thigh.

Dr Madis Rahu said: "A repeat test a week later shows that the injured area has begun to heal. Unfortunately, recovery for an injury of this kind takes 4-5 weeks, which is why participation at the European indoors championships in March would be too risky and an additional injury would endanger preparations for the summer season and the Olympics."

The Estonian national team for the European Athletics Indoor Championships on March 5-7 will be confirmed by February 22.

Maicel Uibo on "Hommik Anuga". Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

