Gallery: Levadia and Maardu battle in Tipner Cup quarterfinal action

On Wednesday, the quarterfinals of the domestic Tipner football cup continued with FCI Levadia taking a 2:0 victory over Maardu Linnameeskond. Levadia joins FC Flora and Narva Trans in the semi-finals with one more quarterfinal match to play.

The match between Levadia and Maardu got off to an interesting start as Maardu goalkeeper Ilja Kassjantšuk received a red card and was sent off in the third minute after running out from his goal to clear away the ball with a punch outside the box.

The goalie was immediately sent off and substitute goalkeeper Vitali Teleš joined the action, replacing winger Kirill Vinogradov.

While Levadia played with more men on the pitch for nearly the entire match, they were able to realize their first chance in the third extra minute of the first half, when recent Serbian transfer Strahinja Krstevski scored. A 50th minute penalty finished by Zakaria Beglarishvili gave Levadia a 2:0 lead which the nine-time domestic league winner held on to on their way to the semi-finals of the domestic Tipner Cup.

The fourth semi-finalist will be decided by Nõmme Kalju and Viljandi JK Tulevik on March 25.

Flora continues title defense with victory over Tammeka

Defending Tipner Cup champion and domestic Premium League winner FC Flora defeated Tartu JK Tammeka 2:1 in their quarter-final meeting on Tuesday.

Flora took the lead in the 38th minute after a Sten Reinkort goal to which crafty veteran midfielder Konstantin Vassiljev added another in the 59th. Kevin Mätas scored one back for Tammeka three minutes before the end of the match, but it was too little, too late for the Tartu club.

Reinkort, a recent transfer to Flora from Tammeka, said scoring a goal against his long-time home club was strange but sweet. "And in a cup match to boot. I am happy," the 22-year old forward said.

Narva Trans through after scare to Tallinna Kalev

The opneing half of the quarter-final match-up between Narva Trans and first-league Tallinna Kalev was rather uneventful in the first half, but after Trans defender Martin Käos directed the ball to his own goal in the 67th minute, the Premium League side found themselves down with less than 25 minutes to play.

Trans rallied and two strikes from Vitalii Kalenkovich in the span of two minutes first equalized the match and then gave the border town Narva side the lead, which they held on to until the end of the match, also gaining access to the Tipner Cup semi-finals.

